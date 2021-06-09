VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,396,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,573,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of VEON worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

