Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

VRA traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 803,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,648. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 million, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,415 shares of company stock worth $8,849,552. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

