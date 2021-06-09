Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

