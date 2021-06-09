Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Head to Head Comparison

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Abbott Laboratories 1 2 15 0 2.78

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.21%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $121.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.12% -38.70% Abbott Laboratories 15.33% 24.02% 10.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.69 million ($1.71) -6.27 Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 5.54 $4.50 billion $3.65 29.56

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.