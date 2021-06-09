VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Up 19.6%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF)’s share price rose 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.20 and last traded at $201.20. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

VGPBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.50.

