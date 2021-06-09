Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.64). Viad reported earnings per share of ($2.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,316. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Viad by 13.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.