Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Viasat stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,312.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

