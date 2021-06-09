VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. VICI Properties traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 41023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.