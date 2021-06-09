Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.