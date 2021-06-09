Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,394 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMI opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $770,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,033. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

