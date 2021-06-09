Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

