VIG Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $305.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,433,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

