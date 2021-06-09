Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 7.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 464,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,093,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

