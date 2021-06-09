Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $34.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.