Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $614.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $639.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 512,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

