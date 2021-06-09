VITE (VITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.95 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, VITE has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,604,669 coins and its circulating supply is 483,033,559 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

