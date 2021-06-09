Vivendi SE Plans Annual Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

