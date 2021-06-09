Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

VOW3 opened at €233.55 ($274.76) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €226.63. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

