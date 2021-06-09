Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
