Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

