Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $9,774,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of BLNK opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

