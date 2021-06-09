W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.50

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 5753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

