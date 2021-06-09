W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $462.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

