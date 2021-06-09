Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 3968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.