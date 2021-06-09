Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WPG. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

