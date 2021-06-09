Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

WRE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 798,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

