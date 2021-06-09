Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.99

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 1029787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.