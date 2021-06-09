Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $327.23

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $327.23 and last traded at $326.75, with a volume of 3331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.