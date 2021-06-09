WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

