WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products

