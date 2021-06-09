WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

FPX stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.89.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

