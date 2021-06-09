WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

