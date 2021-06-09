Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Ross Stores had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/17/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/23/2021 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

