WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Upgraded to Buy at Beacon Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.18 million.

