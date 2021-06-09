Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

