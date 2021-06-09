Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $140.83. 73,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

