Wells Financial Advisors INC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 63.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,751 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 2,333,162 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

