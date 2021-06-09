Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.28

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 4784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

