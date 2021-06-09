Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.40. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 199,580 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.