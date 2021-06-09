Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 1.7%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.