Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $6.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SPGYF stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

