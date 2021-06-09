Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WVVI opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

In other news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

