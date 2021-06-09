William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18. Duluth has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

