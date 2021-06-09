William Blair Weighs in on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

