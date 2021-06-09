Windham Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,433 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25.

