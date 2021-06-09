Windsor Group LTD Increases Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.05% of First Merchants worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,766. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

