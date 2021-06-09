Windsor Group LTD Purchases 161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $282.16. 17,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,036. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

