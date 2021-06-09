Windsor Group LTD Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 265,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

