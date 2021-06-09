Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,385 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.