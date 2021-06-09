Windsor Group LTD Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.05. The company had a trading volume of 125,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

