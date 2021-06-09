Wing (WING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.80 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.33 or 0.00059023 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and $15.80 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00226081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,080.17 or 0.99830819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,781,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,413 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

